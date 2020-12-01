JUST IN | Andile Lungisa released from prison
Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa was released from the North End prison on Tuesday morning, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed.
"He's home now. We took him out at 5am," he said.
A special remission of sentence and easing of overcrowding in prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic is how the former ANC councillor managed to slash his two year sentence to just under three months.
He had been serving a two-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of assault for smashing a glass water jug over the head of an opposition councillor during a heated council meeting in October 2016.
On Monday Ayanda Kasa, a former secretary of the ANCYL and organiser of the #FreeAndileLungisa movement, said a media briefing would be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel at 10am on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
