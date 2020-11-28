AXE MASSACRE: 'Kids bodies were piled on top of each other'
Police track down Elliotdale suspect in King
The bodies of four of the five children hacked to death in Elliotdale this week were piled on top of each other before the killer left the scene.
The fifth and youngest child, six-month-old Luphumlo Mhlanti, was found under the body of his mother, Nomzamo Mhlanti, 42...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.