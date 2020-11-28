AXE MASSACRE: 'Kids bodies were piled on top of each other'

Police track down Elliotdale suspect in King

PREMIUM

The bodies of four of the five children hacked to death in Elliotdale this week were piled on top of each other before the killer left the scene.



The fifth and youngest child, six-month-old Luphumlo Mhlanti, was found under the body of his mother, Nomzamo Mhlanti, 42...

