Cele hails EC police after man linked to axe massacre arrested

Police minister Bheki Cele has praised Eastern Cape police for their swift action in arresting a man suspected of killing a mother and five children in Elliotdale this week.

He has applauded the work of the detectives who worked tirelessly to apprehend the 34-year-old man.

The suspect, understood to be the mother’s boyfriend and father to three of her children, was arrested in Ginsberg on Thursday night, less than two days after the victims’ bodies were discovered on Wednesday morning.

An axe was used to hack the family to death.

The suspect was in hiding at the time of his arrest and was allegedly preparing to flee the country.

Cele said: “It is the responsibility of the police to ensure that those who carry out such gruesome acts are arrested and dealt with by the laws of this country. “However such arrests only come after the fact and in many instances, it is after lives are destroyed and lost. So I am making a call to men, I urge you all to stop brutalising and violating women and children…it’s that simple.”

