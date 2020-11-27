Wear your masks, keep your distance and sanitise, Mkhize says as shoppers hit Black Friday queues

This year, most big retailers came up with creative ways to mark Black Friday while avoiding where possible exposing customers to Covid-19. Some are running month-long promotions while others had their specials available only online.

A Mastercard study has revealed the rapid growth of online shopping, with 68% of South African consumers shopping more online than they did before the pandemic.

The study highlights a surge in spending across various sectors. According to the survey, the majority of South Africans (81%) have shopped online for data and airtime, 56% for clothing, 54% for groceries and 51% for beauty and hair care products since the pandemic started.

The CEO of the South African Savings Institute (Sasi), Gerald Mwandiambira, has, however, warned consumers that they should not overspend on things they don’t need. He said consumers will be bombarded with promotions that they may feel they must have to avoid missing out.