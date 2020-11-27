Economic recovery a key focus of budget, says MEC
Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko on Thursday delivered his second mini-budget speech this year, saying it would set the Eastern Cape on an upward economic recovery trajectory.
With Covid-19 having devastated most businesses, forcing some, especially small businesses to close shop, resulting in the jobs bloodbath continuing, Mvoko said the adjustments budget was a response to present socioeconomic challenges...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.