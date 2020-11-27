Economic recovery a key focus of budget, says MEC

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko on Thursday delivered his second mini-budget speech this year, saying it would set the Eastern Cape on an upward economic recovery trajectory.



With Covid-19 having devastated most businesses, forcing some, especially small businesses to close shop, resulting in the jobs bloodbath continuing, Mvoko said the adjustments budget was a response to present socioeconomic challenges...

