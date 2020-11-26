51,629 pupils still without basic school furniture
EC schools ‘nowhere close’ to November norms and standards deadline
The Eastern Cape's notorious education infrastructure backlog affects 51,629 pupils, who are without basic school furniture.
This emerged at a presentation to the basic education portfolio committee on Tuesday, where it was stated that 56,530 units of furniture had been procured by the provincial department and would be delivered to schools by Monday...
