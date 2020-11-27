'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials'

SA's Black Friday is a “scam”.

This is according to unhappy shoppers who flocked to social media to complain the discounts offered are “not actually” discounts.

On Twitter, the hashtag #BlackFriday trended as customers screengrabbed images of items that were allegedly cheaper days before Black Friday.

Over the past few years, retail stores like Takealot and Game have been hyped as the ultimate Black Friday extravaganza. However, both retailers faced the Twitter firing squad this year for allegedly inflating prices or offering no real discounts.

With so much advertising put into it, South Africans jumped on their phones and laptops at midnight to look for their first purchase.