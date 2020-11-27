Axe family murder suspect apprehended in King William's Town

A man has been arrested in connection with the brutal slaying of six family members in the Elliotdale area earlier this week. The arrest of the man late on Thursday night was confirmed by Eastern Cape police on Friday morning.



The bloody bodies of Nomzamo Mhlanti, 42, and her five children — Azakhiwe, 10, Yibanathi, 8, twins Wineka and Thoko, 5, and six-month-old Luphumlo — were discovered by the dead mother's eldest son, Balungile Mhlanti, 16, on Wednesday morning...

