No room for elderly Covid patient at three PE private hospitals
Unable to breathe, 84-year-old Barry Gatenby was turned away from three private Port Elizabeth hospitals as an ambulance crew desperately tried to find space for the Covid-19 patient.
At the same time, his worried family waited anxiously on Sunday morning as the crew updated them on the struggle for space...
