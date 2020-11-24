Gangster gets life for killing teen state witness

With no possibility of rehabilitation and having shown a complete lack of remorse for murdering an 18-year-old boy, convicted murderer Luwaan Munnick was sentenced to life behind bars by a Port Elizabeth High Court judge.



Handing down sentence on Tuesday, judge Nyameko Gqamana said while the sentence would not bring back Ruwaan Shavandre Jordaan, it may offer some comfort to his family...

