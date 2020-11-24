More than 1,500 people have died from Covid-19 in the Bay

As of Monday, 1,587 people had lost their lives to Covid-19 in the metro, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said.

According to statistics issued by the metro, 561 new cases were recorded on Monday, with 4,602 active cases and a total of 33,230 recoveries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the municipality encouraged Bay residents to make use of mobile testing stations situated in their areas.

Hotspot areas around Nelson Mandela Bay were identified as Motherwell or Ikamvelihle, Soweto-on-Sea, Chatty, Walmer, New Brighton, KwaNobuhle and Cleary Park.

The municipality continued to call for residents to practice safety measures including sanitising, washing hands, social distancing, avoiding social gatherings and wearing masks.

HeraldLIVE