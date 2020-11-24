Exams will not suffer as a result, vows Gade

Education MEC surveys tornado damage to EC schools

At least 23 schools in the OR Tambo district were damaged by the fierce tornado that ripped through the area last week.



Education MEC Fundile Gade visited two of the affected high schools in Mthatha on Monday, giving assurances that the situation would not compromise the year-end exams...

