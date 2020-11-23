Teen mother, boyfriend 'on the run' after death of toddler

A three-year-old child from Diepkloof, Soweto, was allegedly repeatedly beaten and raped by her teen mother's boyfriend before she succumbed to her injuries last week.

The mother, 17, who is heavily pregnant, and her boyfriend are said to be on the run after the death of the child at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Thursday night.

Bara spokesperson Nkosiyethu Mazibuko said the child was admitted on Monday last week for suspected sexual assault in view of genital and anal lacerations.

For more on this story, please visit SowetanLIVE.