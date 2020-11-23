‘You made your mark’: Mzansi mourns death of former Bafana star Anele Ngcongca
Tributes for Anele Ngcongca have flooded social media after the former Bafana Bafana star's death on Monday morning.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender, who had recently been released to play for AmaZulu, died in a car accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“The accident happened near Fairbreeze on the N2. A woman had been driving a white BMW. The male passenger was flung from the vehicle and was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived. The driver is currently in a critical condition and was transported to hospital,” a traffic officer, not authorised to speak to the media, told TimesLIVE.
It is understood the vehicle was travelling towards Durban when the driver lost control and veered down a steep embankment. The vehicle then overturned.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini police,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.
Ngcongca's death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of messages in tribute to the star.
This can’t be, this can’t be, can it really be, ohhh nooooh no, 😭 Anele ? No oh no 😭 Ngcongca nooh maan 🙏🏿. To his family from us to you , please be strong in this time, death be not proud. Oh what a gentle and an athlete - to football family this is hailstorm ⛈ indeed MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/MYaFsjq86o— Vina (@alfavina) November 23, 2020
May your soul Rest in Peace Anele Ngcongca... Dead shall no be proud 2020 does wanna end easy 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oJ75FEuCld— KABELO⚪ (@Kabzaleften) November 23, 2020
RIP Anele Ngcongca 🕊— MaHlophe weSundowns (@NtombiHlophe_) November 23, 2020
Thank you for the memories Sir. pic.twitter.com/y4fzDoh9LM
A life well lived. A star in his own right. RIP Anele Ngcongca pic.twitter.com/gJ0IBI1ZkR— Edzai C. Zvobwo (@edzaizv) November 23, 2020
You made your mark, Anele. I’ll remember those anecdotes you shared on how you took “Gingerman” under your wing at Genk; you even shared these pics. Thanks for the memories and rest well #TheTera16 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aYKtTgL5aY— Tromps Mothowagae دانيال (@DanieMothowagae) November 23, 2020
This is shocking RIP Anele Ngcongca 🕊🙏 pic.twitter.com/fH159Sbtpq— Shy Guy (@Royd_Dominic) November 23, 2020
I can’t believe this news about Anele 💔 never met the guy but he always seemed reserved and professional. May his soul Rest In Peace.— Rowan ™ (@uBhova) November 23, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.