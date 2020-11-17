Lots of beds, but no nurses

Staff shortage a critical challenge in fight against resurgent Covid-19 in Bay

PREMIUM

There are hundreds of beds available for Covid-19 patients in Nelson Mandela Bay government hospitals, but not enough nurses because of critical staff shortages.



The ranks of public health-care workers have been thinned drastically by deaths, high absenteeism rates and an overtired contingent of workers during the fight against the virus. ..

