Back to the drawing board as Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA agrees to change party logo
In a bid to be permitted to contest the next government elections, Herman Mashaba has agreed to adhere to the IEC’s recommendations and change his party's logo.
Taking to his party’s social networking platforms on Monday, Mashaba announced that the bulk of his party's supporters had also supported the move to change the logo.
The IEC had on two occasions rejected the registration of his party because of its logo which bore resemblance to the South African flag.
The Party of Action (POA) has also claimed the logo was strikingly similar to its emblem and could therefore confuse voters.
“Thank you, to every person that voted. Over 92% of you said that we should change the logo. We have heard you! We will now initiate the redesign of our logo,” Mashaba said.
“We will now move quickly to amend the logo and reinitiate our registration process so that we can focus on what South Africans need - an alternative government. We have heard you, and we are moving forward,” he added.
Mashaba had last week said he was willing to take the logo fight to the high court after the IEC rejected his party registration for the second time on the same grounds.
The party said it would no longer be following this route, as a protracted legal battle could scupper its bid to contest the polls.
TimesLIVE
