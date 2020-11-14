Hawks investigate Bushiri's Facebook posts of his escape to Malawi

The Hawks have confirmed that self-proclaimed pastor Shepherd Bushiri failed to appear as required at a police station on Friday.

As part of the bail conditions for Bushiri and his wife, Mary, the couple have to appear at their nearest police station on Monday and Friday.

The couple, who fled to Malawi this week, are currently out on R200,000 bail. They are fighting fraud, theft and money laundering charges in regards to an alleged investment scam which is said to have netted them R100m.

Bushiri announced his arrival in Malawi on Facebook on Saturday morning.

In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said: “There are unconfirmed reports that Prophet Bushiri and his wife have absconded from SA which is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria magistrate's court.

“At this stage, we can confirm that he did not report at the police station as requested and agreed upon which is also an act of contravention of [the] court order.

“Investigators together with prosecutors have been working tirelessly since it came to light that he did not report at the police station. The current posts purporting to be issued by Bushiri, who is said to be in Malawi, are being authenticated and verified.”

She said an investigation into Bushiri’s failure to comply with his bail conditions were under way.

