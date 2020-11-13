All eyes on Bloemfontein as Ace Magashule to appear in court on corruption rap

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday morning in connection with the controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State dating back to 2014.

The tender project has seen seven others appearing in court last month, including businessman Edwin Sodi, Free State human settlements director-general Nthimotse Mokhesi and former Mangaung mayor Olky Mlamleli.

On Tuesday, the Hawks confirmed that a warrant for Magashule's arrest had been issued.

Magashule is expected to first present himself before the Hawks offices in Bloemfontein on Friday morning before appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

The former Free State premier is set to be charged under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

After news of the issuing of the warrant for his arrest, Magashule said he had been expecting the warrant to be issued.

Magashule has long argued that law enforcement agencies are targeting him for political ends, but on Tuesday told ANC top officials he would co-operate.