Hundreds of Ipid investigators to be redeployed

In a bid to address a growing workload and to beef up capacity, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is to redeploy hundreds of investigators across SA.

The police watchdog made the announcement on Thursday.

The Ipid officers are being moved from the national office to the provinces from December 1.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said a recent assessment had been done of the police watchdog’s available personnel capacity against the workload.

“The exercise resulted in the directorate taking a strategic decision to realign and regroup the functions for optimal utilisation of the limited resources for better delivery of service to the people,” she said.