DA’s Steyn can force council meeting, court rules
The speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Buyelwa Mafaya, has been instructed to call a council meeting within seven days so the vacant mayoral position can finally be filled.
This comes after judge Irma Schoeman dismissed an application for leave to appeal against an earlier judgment for Mafaya to convene a special meeting, with the agenda to include the election of a new mayor...
