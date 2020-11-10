News

Two found guilty of constable’s murder

By Devon Koen - 10 November 2020

A former police constable and her friend have been convicted on several charges including the murder of her police officer boyfriend.

Nosicelo Kamba, 32, and her co-accused Lunga Mbondo, 34, were found guilty of the July 1 2017 murder of Const Vuyo Matshishi, 36...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Justice delayed is just denied
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Most Read

X