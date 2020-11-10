Two found guilty of constable’s murder

A former police constable and her friend have been convicted on several charges including the murder of her police officer boyfriend.



Nosicelo Kamba, 32, and her co-accused Lunga Mbondo, 34, were found guilty of the July 1 2017 murder of Const Vuyo Matshishi, 36...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.