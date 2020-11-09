WATCH | Trump lost the election & Ndlozi wants to know if Patrice Motsepe is 'fine'?

As supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate their victory in the US presidential elections, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has poked fun at businessman Patrice Motsepe.

In January, Motsepe caused a stir on social media after he told Donald Trump at a dinner at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Switzerland that “Africa loves America, Africa loves you and it's very important for America to do well".

After Trump's loss in the elections, Ndlozi reshared a video clip of Motsepe's comments, jokingly captioning it “has anyone checked on poor Patrice Motsepe... is he fine bandla, (Africa loves you).