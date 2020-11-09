WATCH | Trump lost the election & Ndlozi wants to know if Patrice Motsepe is 'fine'?
As supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate their victory in the US presidential elections, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has poked fun at businessman Patrice Motsepe.
In January, Motsepe caused a stir on social media after he told Donald Trump at a dinner at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Switzerland that “Africa loves America, Africa loves you and it's very important for America to do well".
After Trump's loss in the elections, Ndlozi reshared a video clip of Motsepe's comments, jokingly captioning it “has anyone checked on poor Patrice Motsepe... is he fine bandla, (Africa loves you).
Has anyone checked on poor Patrice Motsepe... is he fine bandla, (Africa Love You) pic.twitter.com/QwhbTLnvvw— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 7, 2020
Scores of South Africans, including the EFF, condemned the comments made by Motsepe, saying they were “selfish, false, driven by greed and utterly regrettable”. They accused the businessman of making the comments in an attempt to pursue his selfish business interests.
Motsepe issued an apology in which he admitted he had no right to speak on behalf of the continent. He said he wanted to clear the misconceptions about Africans being anti-America and against Trump's rule as that would have a negative impact on securing foreign investment.
Since being announced the winner of the elections, Biden has promised to unite Americans and be a president for all, even Trump's supporters.
“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself. But now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again,” he said.
Biden also thanked black voters for standing up for him.
