Peter de Villiers is hot favourite to land EP job
Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers is the hot favourite to be crowned as the new Elephants head rugby coach after a series of deliberations and interviews among EP rugby bosses this week.
Though the full list of those applying remains a closely guarded secret, the leading contenders appear to be De Villiers, former Bok wing Deon Kayser and ex-Blitzboks captain Johnathan Mokuena...
