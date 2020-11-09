State expected to give reasons for opposing Omotoso bail appeal

Arguments in the bail appeal bid of rape and human trafficking accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso are expected to continue in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.



This after Omotoso, 62, failed in his third attempt for freedom when judge Phillip Zilwa found that there were no new facts presented that allowed for bail to be granted...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.