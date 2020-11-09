Andile Lungisa ‘sorry’ for using k-word

Jailed former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has issued an unconditional apology to SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago for a series of offensive remarks made on Twitter in June last year.



In a formal statement issued by lawyer Ntsiki Mbewana on Monday, Lungisa said the statements were wrongful and defamatory to the governor, and were understood by social media users both locally and internationally to mean that Kganyago was a lackey of racist people in SA...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.