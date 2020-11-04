Aspen in line to be global supplier of vaccine

PE factory signs preliminary deal with J&J to produce candidate Covid-19 vaccine

Aspen Pharmacare’s Port Elizabeth factory can produce up to 300-million doses a year of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate that could turn the tide in the fight against the coronavirus.



The company announced on Monday that it had signed a preliminary agreement to produce a candidate Covid-19 vaccine being developed by US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (J&J)...

