Government cannot reject tender applications purely on race: SCA

State-owned companies cannot disqualify prospective contractors who are not majority black-owned without first considering the price and proposition of the tender.

This is the gist of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday.

The court declared that the preferential procurement regulations, promulgated by the minister of finance in 2017, were invalid. These regulations allowed organs of state to disqualify tenders in advance, simply because a company was not 51% black-owned, for example. The court has rejected this pre-disqualification as invalid and unconstitutional.

AfriBusiness, now known as Sakeliga, had challenged the validity of the regulations and argued that the minister had exceeded his powers by promulgating regulations which provide for pre-qualification criteria for tenderers contracting for government tenders.

The high court in Pretoria held that the 2017 regulations were lawful and rational on the basis that they followed a preference point system and held that the regulations did not elevate race to a pre-qualification.