Gauteng gives matric finals the green light

The Gauteng department of education said it was ready for the 235,975 candidates who will sit for their final national senior certificate (NSC) examinations that start on Thursday.

The province with the largest number of candidates said it was all systems go for the Grade 12 examinations.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said this year’s exams will combine three categories of exams: the June, November and adult exams.

“There are 1,866 centres ready to host the exams and 13,798 invigilators have been appointed and trained. There are 1,409 monitors who will be visiting centres to ensure compliance with exam rules, 12,148 markers have been appointed and 2,034 venues have been secured for the marking of scripts to be concluded on January 22,” Lesufi said.

To prepare for the exams, Lesufi said extra lessons had been conducted by teachers to ensure all pupils had completed the syllabus and revision work.