Education MEC Gade confirms spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani's death

The Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade has confirmed the death of spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani.

Pulumani, who was the department's communications and customer care director passed away midday on Sunday at Life St Dominic's Hospital in East London.

He was admitted in hospital on Saturday.

In a media statement, Gade said Pulumani died after a short sickness.

Gade said: "Since this incident happened today, funeral arrangements and other related logistics will be communicated in due course."