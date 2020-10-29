Zwide pupils poised to enter digital world

UK company donates computer lab, equipment to Isaac Booi primary

A Zwide school has become a hub of information technology for young minds looking to build on the basics and excel, thanks to a R500,000 donation by the owner of a UK-based cybersecurity firm.



Isaac Booi Senior Primary School received an upgraded computer lab with 30 laptops and 30 tablets, among other upgrades, through the donation by Khipu Networks founder Andrew Brimson. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.