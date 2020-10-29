News

Nelson Mandela Bay accepts National Treasury conditions on R1.6bn grants payout

Agreement paves way for council to reconsider controversial decisions

By Nomazima Nkosi - 29 October 2020

With the National Treasury breathing down their necks to implement some of its conditions before dishing out nearly R1.6bn in conditional grants the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is owed, councillors agreed to toe the national government’s line on Wednesday.

In a heated confidential sitting, councillors agreed to review the insourcing of plumbers and security guards as the Treasury had instructed the city...

