Nelson Mandela Bay accepts National Treasury conditions on R1.6bn grants payout
Agreement paves way for council to reconsider controversial decisions
With the National Treasury breathing down their necks to implement some of its conditions before dishing out nearly R1.6bn in conditional grants the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is owed, councillors agreed to toe the national government’s line on Wednesday.
In a heated confidential sitting, councillors agreed to review the insourcing of plumbers and security guards as the Treasury had instructed the city...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.