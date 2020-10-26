Iran reports Covid-19 death every four minutes, extends curbs

Iran extended Covid-19 curbs in Tehran and across the country on Monday as health authorities said they were recording a death from the virus every four minutes.

Some hospitals had run out of beds to treat new patients, the head of the national coronavirus task-force told state TV. “Our doctors and nurses are tired. I urge everyone to respect the protocols,” Alireza Zali said.

The health ministry in the Middle East's hardest-hit country reported 337 new deaths and 5,960 new cases over the past 24 hours. A banner on state TV said that amounted to a death every four minutes.

Authorities have complained of poor social distancing, and deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi said last week the death count could soon rise to 600 a day if Iranians fail to respect health protocols.

The closure of schools, mosques, shops, restaurants and other public institutions in Tehran, that was due to end on Monday, would now be extended until November 20, state TV reported.