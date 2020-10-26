NSRI appeal: only swim at beaches watched by lifeguards

As summer approaches, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to South Africans to only swim at beaches that are protected by lifeguards.

The NSRI said in a statement: “Unfortunately, for various reasons, people regularly swim where there are no lifeguards on duty.

“This may be on a beach before or after the lifeguard’s duty for the day, or at a beach that does not have lifeguards. This is when things can go wrong.”

According to the Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth drowning report, released earlier this year, four people drown in SA every day.

There were 1,439 drownings in SA in 2017, the report said. The country was also ranked third in Africa and seventh in the world on the fatal drownings list that year.