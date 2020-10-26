News

Cyclist attacked in Marine Drive, bike stolen

By Devon Koen - 26 October 2020
A Port Elizabeth man was allegedly attacked and robbed of his bicycle on Friday afternoon in Marine Drive.
Police have asked for help in gathering information on the assault and robbery of a cyclist along Marine Drive on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the cyclists wife had reported the incident to the Walmer police station on Saturday after her husband had been attacked the previous day while cycling near Schoenmakerskop.

“[The wife] alleged that her husband was cycling along Marine drive on Friday at approximately 12pm when he was attacked and robbed of his bicycle,” Janse van Rensburg said.

According to Janse van Rensburg, the man sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to hospital.

The bicycle stolen is a high-end Trek road bike, grey in colour.

“At this stage it is unclear if anything else was taken during the attack,” Janse van Rensburg said.

A case of robbery is being investigated.

Janse van Rensburg said police were urging anyone who was driving along Marine Drive and had witnessed the attack to contact the Walmer police station.

