Shots fired at truck near Mondplaas

Jeffreys Bay police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a truck driver was shot at while driving on the N2 on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the truck, with two people inside, was being driven to Cape Town when the incident occurred, at about 8.30pm.

According to Nkohli, the truck was near Mondplaas when a white bakkie in front of it braked suddenly.

Nkoli said the driver of the truck reported to police that two people in the back of the bakkie then opened fire on the truck.

“Several bullets hit the truck, but [the driver] came out unscathed,” Nkohli said.

A case of attempted murder has been opened and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station, Nkohli said.

