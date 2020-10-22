Zozi Tunzi decries 'heartbreaking' violence and corruption in Africa

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on Thursday lashed out at the “heartbreaking” violence and corruption in Africa and appealed for unity to tackle problems on the continent.

Responding to questions at a press conference in Cape Town, after her return to SA from New York, Tunzi said she had battled to watch recent events unfold while being stuck in the US during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Africa is literally burning down,” she said with reference to news unfolding on social media. “So many horrible things are happening, not just in South Africa. In Nigeria, in Zimbabwe, so many other countries where there is corruption, abuse, people dying, bloodshed over corruption and money.

“Just terrible, terrible governance around the whole continent. It was heartbreaking to watch from a distance, especially because there is nothing one can do as one person.”

She urged people to add their voices to those seeking an end to human rights abuses and social injustice, “because change eventually does happen if we speak up”.