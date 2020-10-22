Stars heading to Bay for PEople’s Triathlon

With some major cash up for grabs, Port Elizabeth will play host to a professional battle like no other when some big names in triathlon descend on Nelson Mandela Bay for the PEople’s Triathlon in November.

In what is set to be the first middle-distance triathlon event to be staged anywhere in the country, the race promises a star-studded line-up as the competitors battle for their share of the $15,000 (R245,000) purse at the November 15 showdown.

The prize money has been provided by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), a non-profit entity consisting of non-drafting professional triathletes who have come together to promote and contribute to the triathlon community.

Hosted under strict Covid-19 guidelines, the non-drafting race will see athletes tackle a 2km, one-way swim between Hobie and Pollok beaches, followed by a three-lap 90km cycle on the Marine Drive flats before completing the race with a five-lap 21km run along the beachfront.