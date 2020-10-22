Major cash purse of R245,000 up for grabs
Stars heading to Bay for PEople’s Triathlon
With some major cash up for grabs, Port Elizabeth will play host to a professional battle like no other when some big names in triathlon descend on Nelson Mandela Bay for the PEople’s Triathlon in November.
In what is set to be the first middle-distance triathlon event to be staged anywhere in the country, the race promises a star-studded line-up as the competitors battle for their share of the $15,000 (R245,000) purse at the November 15 showdown.
The prize money has been provided by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), a non-profit entity consisting of non-drafting professional triathletes who have come together to promote and contribute to the triathlon community.
Hosted under strict Covid-19 guidelines, the non-drafting race will see athletes tackle a 2km, one-way swim between Hobie and Pollok beaches, followed by a three-lap 90km cycle on the Marine Drive flats before completing the race with a five-lap 21km run along the beachfront.
With all sporting events in the country grinding to a halt in March due to the onset of Covid-19 and no races for professional triathletes to participate in, the wait for a return has been agonising.
Race organiser Michael Zoetmulder said: “After seven months in lockdown, it’s great to finally be back up and running with the hosting of events in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“We are excited that one of our first events back is the PEople’s Triathlon where this year we have the opportunity to feature both professional and amateur athletes from around the country including our home-grown African Ironman champion, Kyle Buckingham.
“It is a pleasure to welcome PTO Professionals to the Nelson Mandela Bay race and I thank the PTO for their support in this regard,” Zoetmulder said.
Both the men’s and women’s professional fields are set to have a host of well-known names in triathlon circles with the likes of Buckingham, James Cunnama, Henri Schoeman and Matt Trautman said to be keen on taking part.
On the women’s side, former Ironman age group world champion Natia van Heerden, who is based in the metro, will have her work cut out as she goes head to head with the likes of Annah Watkinson, Emma Pallant, Mariella Sawyer, Jade Nicole Roberts and Magda Niewoudt.
With entries open through to the end of October, there is still time to secure a slot by signing up at https://www.zsports.co.za/ultratri.
— HeraldLIVE
