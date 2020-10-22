Driver queues three days for licence — with no luck

Nelson Mandela Bay motorist Ashton Ashley has battled for three days to get a temporary driver’s licence from the Korsten traffic department, a task that should have taken just a couple of hours.

Ashley is just one of scores of motorists who have been frustrated at having to queue for hours without being attended to.

This is partly because the traffic department has to close by 2.30pm because of Covid-19 regulations.

The Bay only has two functioning traffic departments — the one in Korsten and one in Uitenhage — which has made things worse.

Ashley said he had lost his driver’s licence, but after three days of queuing he still had not been able to get inside the building.

“It is just to apply for a duplicate and get a temporary licence but it has taken three days just for that and I cannot afford it because it is time off work and I was saving my leave for the December holidays,” he said.

“I arrived here on Monday just before 7am but I stood in the queue until they closed the gates at 2.30pm and it was the same story Tuesday and today [Wednesday] again.”

He said he had tried to phone to make a booking but had been kept on hold until he ran out of airtime, or he found the landline engaged.

“They say you should make bookings over the phone, but you can never get through — and then you get people who walk straight in without queuing so I wonder how they made their bookings?

“It has been a really unfair experience.

“Other people in the line say they have been trying to get assistance since last week,” he said.