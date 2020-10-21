'I cannot confirm or deny there is a gun linked to Senzo murder,' says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has said that if the gun used to murder Bafana Bafana keeper Senzo Meyiwa has been found, it should be used to solve the case.

“The gun found shouldn't make the news, it should finalise and resolve the case,” he said.

Cele declined to give an update or confirm whether a gun and the suspect linked to the murder had been found.

“It's a pity that you have to answer things that you are not responsible for ... I heard that it was leaked so how do you expect the minister to answer on leaked issues, so I will leave them leaked,” he said.

He was responding to questions by journalists on Wednesday after a News24 article which alleged Meyiwa's 2014 murder has been linked to a man now serving time for murdering a taxi boss and that the gun used was already in police custody.