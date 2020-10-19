Big tuskers arrive in Eastern Cape

Jumbos transferred from KwaZulu-Natal to reserve near Makhanda to secure unique ivory genetics

PREMIUM

Two elephants from Tembe in KwaZulu-Natal have arrived at Buffalo Kloof near Makhanda as part of a project to secure their big tusker genetics.



Dereck Milburn, regional director of The Aspinall Foundation, one half of the partnership which undertook the big move, said on Monday the logistics had been considerable...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.