Chilli Boys ask new coach to take them into the top four

Chippa boss Mpengesi promises patience with Seema

PREMIUM

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi promises there will be more stability as the club prepares for the kick off of the all-new DStv Premiership on Saturday.



Mpengesi, who is notorious for hiring and firing coaches, has pledged to be more patient with his new coach Lehlohonolo Seema...

