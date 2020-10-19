30 Fort Hare students in quarantine after tavern parties
Two boozy student outings in East London’s Quigney area have fuelled fears of a “second wave” of Covid-19 infections.
A group of 30 University of Fort Hare (UFH) students are currently in quarantine at the university’s Alice campus after testing positive for the coronavirus. The affected students had attended two parties on October 3 and 10, the provincial health department revealed at the weekend...
