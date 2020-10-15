Judge Nana Makhubele should be suspended pending probe outcome: JSC

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Gauteng high court judge Nana Makhubele, until a judicial conduct tribunal has decided whether to recommend she be impeached for gross misconduct.

In a statement from the JSC on Wednesday, it announced that it would advise two suspensions for complaints of gross misconduct. Western Cape high court judge Mushtak Parker also faces suspension pending resolution of a gross misconduct investigation. If Ramaphosa suspends the two judges, they will be the first suspensions for gross misconduct in SA since 1994.

Makhubele faces impeachment on a complaint from civil society coalition #UniteBehind that, after she was appointed a judge from January 1 2018, she continued to serve as chairperson of the board of Prasa — a double role that was improper, said #UniteBehind.

The organisation also alleged that, during that time, she pushed through — contrary to the legal advice of her own legal affairs division, which she sidelined — the settlement of claims for about R59m with a set of companies in the Siyaya group, owned by Makhensa Mabunda. Mabunda was politically connected to Prasa’s former and allegedly corrupt CEO Lucky Montana.