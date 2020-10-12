Public service union threatens to occupy government offices over wage demands

“If we don’t get any progress out of this, we are planning to intensify our actions, meaning we will occupy the department of public service and administration (DPSA) until our demands are met. We will occupy the premier’s office until our demands are met,” he said.

Malema said Nupsaw rejects the proposal that public servants will not receive wage increases until at least 2024, and has several other demands that need to be resolved by government.

“We are going to demonstrate to demand the implementation of clause 3.3 of the PSCBC resolution 1 of 2018, which talks about public servant wage increases for the period 2020/21. We are saying they must fill vacant positions within departments and stop using the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to exploit workers,” he said.

Malema said they will occupy government departments until their demands are heard and met.

“Nupsaw is ready to fight for its members’ rights, those who are at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic, by bringing the public health care system to its knees until government implements the public service employee’s salary increases as per the signed PSCBC agreement.”

