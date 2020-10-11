Robbery suspect dies in hospital after jumping off bridge to evade police
A man who tried to evade police by jumping off a bridge after allegedly robbing a shop in Greenbushes on Friday, has died from his injuries.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man, 34, who has not been named, died on Sunday morning from multiple injuries he sustained when he jumped over the railings of a bridge at the N2 off-ramp near Uitenhage Road on Friday...
