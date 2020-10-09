Port Elizabeth man sentenced to six years for fraud

A Port Elizabeth man who was convicted on two counts of fraud and two of theft was sentenced to six years behind bars on Thursday.

Lukhanyo Nelson Mkalipi, 36, was arrested on September 11 2018 after an investigation by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crimes Investigations Unit into a syndicate that had allegedly targeted foreigners at ATMs in the Summerstrand area.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lukhanyo Zenzile the syndicate was suspected of stealing bank cards belonging to tourists and making unauthorised withdrawals with them.

“It is reported that on October 20 2015, the bank card of a complainant was stolen at the Summerstrand Village and an amount of R7,100 was withdrawn from his account using the stolen bank card.

“Again on November 25 2015, another complainant’s card was stolen at Summerstrand Village and an amount of R28,850 was withdrawn using this stolen bank card,” Zenzile said.

The investigation linked Mkalipi to both cases, Zenzile said.

He was charged with fraud and theft for the cases amounting to R35,950.

He was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth commercial crimes court.

HeraldLIVE