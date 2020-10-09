New delay in Timothy Omotoso bail application
The bail application of sex-pest accused Timothy Omotoso was further delayed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday after the defence indicated it might want to call another witness.
This was after judge Phillip Zilwa indicated to the state and the defence that the matter was to be finalised this week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.