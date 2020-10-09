Two more years of water woes for western suburbs

It will be another two years before residents in Port Elizabeth’s western suburbs have a consistent water supply.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has pinned its hopes on the R340m Coegakop wellfield and water treatment works project — now in its fourth and final phase — to solve the supply woes, which have frustrated residents for years now.

Once completed, the project, which began a decade ago with a comprehensive survey of the Bay’s groundwater sources, will be SA’s largest biofiltration plant, according to the metro’s water and sanitation head, Barry Martin.

Biofiltration refers to the process whereby organic bacteria in the filters will digest the excess iron and manganese in the water.

Infrastructure and engineering political boss councillor Mongameli Bobani said while the project was still under way, residents should adhere to the water restrictions by using a maximum of 50l per person per day.

“No irrigation, no [filling of] swimming pools and [people must] report all leaks so that we can fix them — let us all save water,” Bobani said.

“Though we have all these projects, they will not be finished tomorrow and it will take some time, so let us continue using water sparingly.”

He said the metro was doing its best to avoid a situation where taps completely run dry.

“Our dams are now producing 260 megalitres of water per day and yet consumers need 290 per day.