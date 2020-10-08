Three big issues the cabinet lekgotla plans to address

Economic recovery, employment and dealing with crime and corruption. These are some of the issues that the government plans to seek solutions for during the cabinet’s two-day lekgotla.

This is according to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, who said the focus of the lekgotla was on economic reconstruction and recovery after the devastation caused by Covid-19.

The virtual cabinet lekgotla kicked off on Wednesday afternoon and continues until Thursday.

Economic recovery plan

Speaking at a media briefing, Mthembu said the Covid-19 pandemic had had a devastating effect on the country and the government had to make things right with a recovery plan.

“This lekgotla will focus on economic recovery. As we all know that Covid-19 has had serious devastation on our lives, the economy, employment, and businesses.

“So, therefore, as government, we must come up with a reconstruction and recovery plan,” said Mthembu.