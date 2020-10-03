Three suspects arrested for 'execution-style' killing of four young men in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three men in connection with the 'execution-style' killing of four young men who were apparently suspected of stock theft.

The suspects were arrested by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit at KwaNdengezi on Friday, police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said.

A 9mm pistol was also seized.

The victims, aged between 17 and 24, were shot dead at Zwelibomvu Reserve near the Olwambeni Primary School sports grounds in KwaNdengezi on Saturday, September 26.

They were all shot “execution-style” in the upper body, police said.

“Information from the community indicated that the men were accused of stock theft, which may have contributed to their death. A murder docket was registered at the KwaNdengezi police station and assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for investigation.

“Following a rigorous investigation, detectives swooped on the three suspects, aged between 46 and 49, who were arrested at their homes at KwaNdengezi yesterday (Friday). A 9mm pistol was also seized as part of the investigation.

“All three men are expected to appear at the KwaNdengezi magistrate's court on Monday, October 5, for murder. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests,” Naicker said on Saturday.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Gonya welcomed the breakthrough. “These arrests are very positive and we will unleash the full might of the law on these callous murderers,” he said.

TimesLIVE